UP: UPPSC aspirants hold massive protest in Prayagraj over exam schedule

AMN / PRAGRAJ, UP

Thousands of Civil service aspirants staged massive protests in Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) demanding to hold Review Officer (RO)-Assistant Review Officer (ARO) and Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary exams on the same dates.

Tensions escalated when police prevented students from holding a sit-in outside the UPPSC office, leading the protesters to gather at a nearby intersection. Clashes ensued between the students and the police, prompting law enforcement to resort to lathi charges to disperse the crowd. The situation turned chaotic as students, including a significant number of women candidates, were caught in a stampede during the crackdown.

The UPPSC had announced the schedule for the exams on November 5. The PCS prelims are set for December 7 and 8, while the RO/ARO exams will be held on December 22 and 23. The exams will be conducted in multiple shifts due to a shortage of suitable examination centers across the state, according to the Commission. However, students argue that the decision to conduct the exams on different days and in varying shifts could lead to an unfair normalization process, disadvantaging strong candidates.

Akhilesh Yadav Supports Protestors

The protest gained political backing as SP chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, extended his party’s support to the aspirants. Yadav accused the BJP government of deliberately creating obstacles to delay recruitment and keep youth unemployed. He called the multi-shift examination scheduling a form of “cheating” and alleged that it was part of a broader strategy to benefit political profiteers.

“The BJP’s aim is to prevent youth from securing government jobs, forcing them into low-wage labor while filling its coffers through electoral donations,” Yadav stated, adding that the aspirants were fighting against a systemic conspiracy.

Despite the mounting pressure, the UPPSC has maintained that the decision to conduct exams on different days and in multiple shifts is necessary due to logistical constraints. The Commission clarified that the prelims are screening tests and will not affect the final merit rankings, though students remain unconvinced.

The protests show no signs of slowing down, with students pledging to continue their demonstrations until their demands are met.