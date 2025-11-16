Rescue Underway in UP’s Sonbhadra Mine Collapse, Dozen Workers Feared Trapped

AMN

Rescue operation continued on Sunday in Sonbhadra district, UP where more than a dozen workers are feared to be trapped in a caved-in mine. Rescuers are facing difficulty due to heavy stones and water filled in the mining area. State police registered an FIR against the lease holder of the mine and some unidentified persons in this regard.

At least one person lost his life in the accident which happened yesterday evening in Billi Markundi village of Obra in Sonbhadra. Rescue teams of NDRF, SDRF and local administration are on war footing to save the lives of the trapped workers. Senior officials are on the spot.