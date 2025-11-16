NIA makes first major arrest in Red Fort car bomb blast case

Staff Reporter

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Kashmiri resident named Amir Rashid Ali from Delhi in the Red Fort car blast case. According to the agency, Amir Rashid reportedly conspired with the suicide bomber Umar Nabi to carry out the terror attack, which claimed 10 innocent lives and left around 25 injured. NIA said that the car involved in the attack was registered under his name. The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle, which belongs to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case. NIA has examined 73 witnesses so far, including those injured in the blast. NIA is working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, UP Police and various sister agencies. The Agency said that it is pursuing multiple leads to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the bombing and identify others involved in the case.