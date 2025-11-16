Delhi Police Files 2 FIRs Against Al-Falah University For Cheating And Forgery

VINIT WAHI

The Delhi Crime Branch has filed two separate FIRs against Al-Falah University, one for cheating and the other under sections of forgery. According to a Delhi Police source, a team from the Crime Branch unit visited the University office in Okhla in the national capital yesterday. The Delhi Police has also issued a notice to the university and requested certain documents from them.

It said the FIRs were registered after the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) flagged serious irregularities at the university during their reviews. The source mentioned that the first FIR has been lodged for violations under Section 12, while the second FIR pertains to alleged false accreditation claims made by the university.