AMN

Popular ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas passed away today. He was 72. The Udhas family confirmed his death on Monday and said he died due to a prolonged illness.

Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Udhas’ daughter Nayaab shared a statement on Instagram which read, “With a heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness.”