Goods train in J-K’s Kathua starts running without a driver; covers 70 km before halting in Punjab’s Mukerian

Inquiry ordered to investigate the circumstances leading to the incident

A goods train halted at Kathua station in Jammu started running towards Pathankot in Punjab without its driver at a speed of over 100 km per hour before being brought to a halt near Ucchi Bassi in Mukerian.

Fortunately, no untoward incident took place as a message was sent to all gatemen to keep the level-crossings closed.

The train’s engine was reported to have one side powered off while the other was running. The driver had got off during the halt at the Kathua station, but the train started running for nearly 70 km before it was finally stopped near Mukerian in Punjab.

Authorities were alerted. An inquiry has been started to investigate the circumstances leading to the unmanned train’s departure and to look into any lapses that may have occurred.

