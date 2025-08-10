EC delists 334 political parties for their failure to fulfil essential conditions

The Election Commission says it has delisted 334 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs), which have failed to fulfil the essential condition of contesting even a single election for six years since 2019. The offices of these parties could also not be physically located anywhere. These 334 registered unrecognised political parties are from different states and Union Territories across the country. National Political parties, State Political parties and registered unrecognised political parties in the country are registered with the poll body under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Post navigation