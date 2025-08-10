Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

EC delists 334 political parties for their failure to fulfil essential conditions

Aug 10, 2025
EC delists 334 registered unrecognised political parties for their failure to fulfil essential conditions

The Election Commission says it has delisted 334 registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs), which have failed to fulfil the essential condition of contesting even a single election for six years since 2019. The offices of these parties could also not be physically located anywhere. These 334 registered unrecognised political parties are from different states and Union Territories across the country. National Political parties, State Political parties and registered unrecognised political parties in the country are registered with the poll body under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi Narendra flags off three Vande Bharat trains from KSR railway station

Aug 10, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

EC Tells Rahul Gandhi to Sign Declaration or Apologise over ‘Vote Theft’ Remark

Aug 10, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

CJI B.R. Gavai in Itanagar for Two-Day Visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Aug 10, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra Launches ‘Garuda Drishti’ to Detect Fraudulent Activities Through Social Media

10 August 2025 10:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

बिहार के Dy CM को दो मतदाता पहचान पत्र रखने पर चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस

10 August 2025 9:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Bihar Dy CM Faces EC Notice for Holding 2 EPIC Card

10 August 2025 9:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Uttarkashi Floods: Army Continues Search for Missing as Rescue Operation Enter Day 6

10 August 2025 9:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!