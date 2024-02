FILE PICS

The new Charge d’Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich, on Monday (26th March 2024) assumed responsibilities at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

According to the Pakistan High Commission in India, Mr Warraich replaced Aizaz Khan, who has completed his tenure.

Mr Warraich served as Pakistani envoy at the UN General Assembly in New York. He previously worked as the Director General of Afghanistan, Iran, and Turkey desk in Pakistan Foreign Ministry.