Reforms in UN Security Council necessary as it does not reflect current Geopolitical realities, says UN General Assembly President

United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Dennis Francis has said that the reform in the UN Security Council (UNSC) is necessary as it does not reflect the current geopolitical reality. Addressing the media in New Delhi, Mr. Francis said that the UN is not impressed with the UNSC’s performance in countering geo-political instabilities and so far has been unable to make decisions for peace and security.

The UNGA President also thanked India’s role in making the African Union a full member of the G20 and said that India’s outreach to Africa demonstrated its leadership in the international arena.

Earlier, the UNGA President held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Dr. Jaishankar appreciated Mr. Francis’s position on the urgent need for reforms in international institutions, especially the UNSC. He added that Mr. Francis’s positive sentiments for India’s G20 Presidency and Voice of Global South Summits were notable and have strengthened multilateralism. Dr. Jaishankar said that they have agreed on the importance of accelerating Sustainable Development Goals and climate action. The Minister assured Mr. Francis of India’s support for the Summit of the Future Process under his leadership which aims to achieve equitable and ambitious outcomes.