Lok Sabha Election: No alliance between AAP & Congress in Punjab; CM Bhagwant Mann

AMN / WEB DESK

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann categorically said that the Aam Aadmi Party would go alone in the coming Lok Sabha elections and contest all 13 seats without any alliance with the Congress party. Aam Aadmi Party is poised to won all seats in the State, he claimed further. He added that nearly 40 aspirants have been shortlisted in preliminary meetings for the all Lok Sabha constituencies.

Both AAP and the Congress are a coalition of the opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc.