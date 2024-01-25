Stable government at Centre led to big decisions and resolution of issues pending for decades, says PM Modi

Sudhir Kumar / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that stable government resulted in big decisions and his government has resolved issues that have been pending for decades.

Virtually addressing Namo Navmatdata Sammelan organised by Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha on National Voters Day today, Mr. Modi said, that when there is a majority government in the country, then there is clarity in policies and decisions. He said, that when he meets major world leaders, it is not he alone who meets them but 140 crore Indians. Mr Modi said, today, the Indian passport is seen with pride across the world.

He said, the young voters will decide on the country’s direction and approach with their votes. Once their name gets registered in the voter list, they become a crucial member of the democratic process of the country. The Prime Minister said, they have become voters at a time when Amrit kaal has started. He said, their one vote has a very big power.



Mr. Modi said, today, people talk about credibility, not corruption and success stories, not scams. The Prime Minister said, earlier that India was on the list of fragile five economies. He said, circumstances prevailing 10 to 12 years back had made the future of the country’s youth dark. Mr Modi said, but today, Bharat is the fifth largest economy in the world. He said, that in the coming years, India will become the top three economies in the world.

Addressing the meeting, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda said, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a very important goal for all countrymen which is Saksham Bharat, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and Viksit Bharat. He said, the world has seen the potential of making this dream come true and has also recognized it. Mr Nadda expressed confidence that the Nation will be self-reliant and developed soon under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the event, Mr. Nadda launched the party’s official campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections – “Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hain”.