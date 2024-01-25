President Murmu presents Best Electoral Practices Awards for 2023 

14th National Voters’ Day Celebrations

Andalib Akhter

President of India Droupadi Murmu has said that the Election Commission of India plays an important role in the diversity of democracy. She said, the Commission is playing an instrumental role in creating awareness among voters. She was speaking at the 14th National Voters’ Day Celebrations in New Delhi today.



The President said, this year General Election will be conducted across the country, and during this mega-polling exercise, 12 lakh polling booths will be set up in the country. She said, there are over 96 crore voters in the country and Election Commission is taking every step to connect with the voters. She expressed confidence that the Election Commission will increase the role of technology during the elections.



The Election Commission is today celebrating 14th National Voters’ Day with the theme ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure’.





President presented the Best Electoral Practices Awards for the year 2023. The awards were presented to State and District level officers for their outstanding performance in the conduct of elections during 2023 in different spheres such as IT initiatives, Security Management, Election Management, Electoral Roll, and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach. The awards were also given to important stakeholders including government departments, and media organizations for their valuable contribution towards voters’ awareness.

The President said that successful use of modern technology on a large scale in the election process of our country is an example for all democratic countries of the world. She expressed confidence that the effective use of technology by the Election Commission will be further enhanced to the extent possible in all activities related to the election process.

The President said that it is not easy to make arrangements for the voters living in all parts of the country. Despite all kinds of challenges, the Election Commission team carries out this difficult task. This is a huge achievement of our democracy. She commended the Election Commission for providing the facility of voting at home for those who cannot go to the polling stations. She stated that these efforts have made our country’s election process more inclusive.

The President said that our youth are the future leaders of our democracy. She congratulated the young voters who obtained the Elector Photo Identity Card. She said that after obtaining this right, their duties have also increased. She said that the young voters present are representatives of crores of youth of the country who will play a decisive role in building a golden India of the year 2047.

The President received the first copy of ‘ECI initiatives for General Elections 2024’ from the Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar.

Since 2011, National Voters’ Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year to mark the foundation day of the Election Commission of India. The main purpose of the National Voters’ Day celebration is to create electoral awareness amongst citizens and encourage them to participate in the electoral process. ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For sure’ is the theme of National Voters’ Day 2024.