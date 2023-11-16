इंडियन आवाज़     16 Nov 2023 12:42:01      انڈین آواز

‘Red Diary’ conspiracy hatched in Union Home Ministry, says Gehlot

AMN / JAIPUR

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday alleged Red Diary” conspiracy was hatched in Union Home Ministry.

The disputed ‘Red Diary’ allegedly disclosed a few unscrupulous allegations on the Congress government. “As far as I understand, I don’t know which is Red Diary and Black Diary. I feel that this conspiracy was hatched at the Home Ministry, Government of India. It was named ‘Laal Diary’ there…Together with our minister who was misused, BJP leaders conspired by speaking to him”, Gehlot told the media at PC C office here.

Gehlot further slammed Modi Government saying when Manipur was burning, & entire country and world was worried but PM Modi and Amit Shah did not understand its seriousness”.

“When Parliament was getting adjourned, that minister was told to say that the situation here (in Rajasthan) is worse than there (Manipur). It was done to dilute that (Manipur violence)”, quoting Modi’s statement outside Parliament Gehlot further lamented.

On the PM’s scheduled public rally this evening at Baytu in Barmer district, Gehlot raised seven of his party’s guarantees asking Modi to reply when his government will introduce Old Pension Scheme as the Rajasthan government did. When will the Central government introduce Social Security Act for every citizen, he questioned.

In his (Modi) election rallies, the PM should talk on Rajasthan’s flagship schemes implemented successfully, and 7 Guarantee schemes for next 5 years, in case it voted to power, Gehlot said, adding BJP (PM) should discuss these and try to find any flaws in these, if any.

خبرنامہ

سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے انتقال کر گئے۔

سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے طویل علالت سے لڑنے کے بعد منگل ک ...

“فلسطینی ریاست کا حقیقی وجود انتہائی اہم ہے “

فلسطینی پناہ گزینوں کے لیے اقوام متحدہ کے امدادی ادارے (انرا) ...

خواتین اور اسلام: امینہ محمد کا تعلیم، خودمختاری، اور امن پر اصرار

اقوام متحدہ کی نائب سیکرٹری جنرل امینہ محمد نے کہا ہے کہ اگرچ ...

