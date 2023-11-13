TMC appoints Mahua Moitra as district president of Krishnanagar, West Bengal

AMN

Trinamool Congress has appointed Mahua Moitra as the district president of Krishnanagar (Nadia North), one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal. The appointment came on Monday. At present, Moitra represents this parliamentary segment as a Member of Parliament.

After her appointment, Moitra immediately posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, “Thank you @MamataOfficial and @AITCofficial for appointing me District President of Krishnanagar (Nadia North) . Will always work with the party for the people of Krishnanagar.”

With her appointment as the President of the Krishnanagar district, keen watchers of political affairs in Bengal say, it is a clear sign that she will again be the TMC candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from this parliamentary segment. The TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is firmly behind Moitra and this appointment is a confirmation of that.