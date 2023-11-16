Rajasthan: No anti incumbency, yet Congress facing rough weather in capital

Our correspondent in Jaipur

The top most discussions in the mind of electorate in the Rajasthan capital Jaipur this time around is whether septuagenarian leader and the incumbent Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will buck the trend in the ensuing assembly elections in the state or not as after every five year wheel of fortune turn in state.

So far campaigning in the state has remained tepid and not reached its feverish pitch many believes due to back to back festivals it has remain somewhat dull also many senior leaders from both Congress Party and BJP tied up in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh elections.

Just eight days left for polls people are still undecided whom to vote for but one thing is very sure during the discussion one get the feeling that Old Pension Schemes (OPS) is heavily weighing in the mind of the state government employees, around 10 lakh government servant are in the state.

“Humare bare mein tho koi socha hai”, a senior police official quips, saying not to disclose his name.

Interestingly, Jaipur city has eight assembly seats in which currently six seats are held with Congress Party and one with BJP and one seat held by an independent.

With BJP fielding two sitting MPs from eight assembly segments makes the contest in jaipur very fascinating as Diya Kumari sitting MP from Rajsamand is contesting from Vidyanagar assembly seat and Rajvardhan Rathore former union minister from Jhotwara assembly seat although both looks set to wrest seat from Congress Party as people are not impressed with the sitting MLA from the state.

The scion of Jaipur City Palace Mrs Diya Kumari is granddaughter of Late. Man Singh II, she is first time contesting from Vidyanagar seat but in 2013 she had made her debut as MLA from Sawai Madhepura assembly segment.

Meanwhile, Congress Party have won six assembly seats from Jaipur and made three ministers, senior leader Mahesh Joshi who is sitting minister and MLA from Hawa Mahal assembly segment in Jaipur division has been denied ticket this time.

The anti-incumbency factor seems missing in this election so far in the state as people are not very unhappy with the state government performance but shade of power struggle which engulfed Congress Party in past two years can eclipse party fortune.