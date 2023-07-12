Red alert for Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Meghalaya as these states expected to experience heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Meghalaya as these states are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall today. Red alert has been issued in West Bengal and Sikkim for tomorrow as well as. The IMD has asked people to avoid areas prone to waterlogging and stay away from vulnerable structures. Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are under an orange alert as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the two states today