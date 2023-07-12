इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2023 02:09:22      انڈین آواز
PM Modi to visit France to attend Bastille Day Parade on 14th July

Published On:

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend this year’s Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour in Paris, France on the 14th of July. The CEOs of many French companies have expressed enthusiasm for the Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to France.

CEO of Saint Gobain Benoit Bazin said it would be a pleasure to welcome Mr Modi on the occasion of France’s National Day. He said India has been a country of significant importance for Saint Gobain’s growth strategy.

CEO of Naval Group Pierre-Eric Pommellet said they are honoured to welcome Prime Minister Modi on Bastille Day. He said this is an opportunity to celebrate a strategic relationship with India, which has lasted for over 25 years.

AIR correspondent reports that Mr Modi’s visit to France is high on both symbolism and substance. A Tri-services contingent from India, including IAF aircraft, will participate in the Bastille Day Parade. It is uncommon for foreign leaders to be invited as Guests of Honour for Bastille Day. Foreign marching contingents and foreign aircraft participating in it are also rare.

There is great personal chemistry between Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. Mr Modi is likely to interact with the entire political leadership of France, including President Macron, Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne and the Presidents of the Senate and National Assembly.

