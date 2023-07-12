इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2023 08:32:00      انڈین آواز
SECRETARY GENERAL OF MUSLIM WORLD LEAGUE Abdulkarim Al-Issa CALLS ON PRESIDENT Murmu

Staff Reporter

President Droupadi Murmu today said that India appreciates the role and objectives of the Muslim World League in promoting tolerant values, moderation of consciousness and inter-faith dialogue. During her meeting with Secretary General of Muslim World League, Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa  at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, she  stated that India, as a multi-cultural, multi-lingual, multi-ethnic and multi-religious society, celebrates unity in diversity. 

She added that more than 200 million Indian Muslim brothers and sisters make India the country with the second-largest population of Muslims in the world.

The President also said that India attaches great importance to its relationship with Saudi Arabia and the two countries have a longstanding history of amicable relations rooted in trade and people-to-people ties. President Murmu said that India and Saudi Arabia both condemn terrorism in its all forms and are calling for zero tolerance against terrorism. The two leaders agreed that there is a need for a holistic approach to counter terrorism and violent extremism, and this is possible only by engaging with moderate schools of thought. 

