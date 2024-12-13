The Indian Awaaz

RBI receives bomb threat in Russian email

Dec 13, 2024

Mumbai Police launch probe

AMN

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today received a bomb threat email in Russian, targeting Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s official ID; Mumbai Police have launched an investigation.

Written in Russian, the email was sent to the official ID of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. Mumbai Police promptly registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and began an investigation.

According to Zone 1 DCP, Mumbai Police, “A threatening email was received on the official website of Reserve Bank of India. The email, in the Russian language, warned of plans to blow up the bank.

A case has been registered against unknown accused at Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg (MRA Marg) police station.”

