Lok Sabha begins 2-day special discussion on 75 years of Constitution of India

Staff Reporter

The Lok Sabha today began a special discussion on the glorious journey of 75 years of the Constitution of India. Initiating the discussion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, the Indian Constitution paves the way for nation-building by touching all aspects of social, economic, political and cultural life.

He said the Constitution is the expression of the country’s civilizational values. The Minister said, that 75 years ago, the constituent assembly completed the process of making a Constitution for the newly independent India. After around three years of rigorous debate and deliberation, the country got the Constitution. He said, the Constitution created by the constituent assembly was not just an official document but it was an expression of the will of the people.

In a veiled attack on the opposition Congress, Mr Singh said, in the last few years attempts have been made to project the Constitution as a contribution of a particular party. He said the Constitution is not a contribution of any single party but an unparalleled, transformative document aligned with the values of India.

The Minister said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas. He said the Government is working in accordance with the Dharma written in the Constitution of India. Mr Singh said the Indian Constitution is progressive, inclusive, and transformative. He said India is the country where a person born into a poor family can also become the Prime Minister of the country and can also become the President of the country. The Minister said the contribution of several leaders in the making of the Constitution was deliberately ignored. He said the thoughts of leaders such as Madan Mohan Malviya, Lala Lajpat Rai, Bhagat Singh, and Veer Savarkar have strengthened the Constitution.