India’s Grandmaster D. Gukesh becomes youngest World chess champion

President, PM congratulate Gukesh on his achievement

AMN

Indian Grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh today became the youngest chess champion in the world. Gukesh made history as he clinched 18th World Chess Championship defeating Ding Liren of China in the 14th and the final match of the FIDE World Chess Championship in Singapore.

With the endgame dragging out into the fifth hour, Ding made a blunder in the 55th move which cost him the match and the crown.

India’s 18-year-old prodigy capped his meteoric rise scoring 7.5 points while defending champion Ding got 6.5 points in the championship. In total 14 matches, Gukesh won three while Ding succeeded in two, rest nine matches were drawn.

The Indian Grandmaster was visibly emotional after he shaked hands with his opponent Ding. Gukesh was seen crying. He said, it was the best moment of his life.

No man in history, even Carlsen, Kramnik and Kasparov was 18 when he became the world chess champion. Gukesh beat the record previously held by Garry Kasparov who got the crown at age of 22. Gukesh is the second world champion from India after Viswanathan Anand, who won the title four times.

Viswanathan Anand congratulated Gukesh for his achievement. On social media platform X, he said, it is a proud moment for chess and a proud moment for India. He said, for him it is a very personal moment of pride.

President Droupadi Murmu has extended greetings to Dommaraju Gukesh for becoming the youngest player to win the World Chess Championship today. In a social media post, the President said that his victory shows the authority of India as a chess powerhouse. She said that Gukesh has made the whole country proud and wished him more glory in the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Dommaraju Gukesh for winning the title of world chess championship today. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, this historic achievement is a result of his unparalleled talent, hard work, and determination. The Prime Minister said that his triumph has not only etched his name in the annals of chess history but has also inspired millions of young minds to dream big and pursue excellence.