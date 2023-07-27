इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jul 2023 07:37:04      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rajya Sabha takes up Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passing

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Rajya Sabha has taken up the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passing. The Bill seeks to amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The Bill has a provision to add certain additional certificate categories based on age. Films with an ‘A’ or ‘S’ certificate will require a separate certificate for exhibition on television, or any other media prescribed by the Central Government. The Bill prohibits the unauthorized recording and unauthorized exhibition of films. According to the Bill, attempting an unauthorized recording will also be an offence.


 
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur introduced the Bill in the House. He said, the credibility of Indian films increased across the world and the country is producing the highest number of films. Lauding the achievement made by the Indian Films and Documentaries in the Oscar, he said, the film, RRR and the documentary, the Elephant Whisperers have earned laurels for the country on the world stage. Criticizing the Opposition for disrupting the proceedings of the House, the Minister said, the Opposition is against the rising soft power of the country and the Film industry. He said, this Bill will benefit every person associated with the Film industry. Highlighting the merits of this Bill, he said, this will check piracy which is causing huge losses to the Film industry. He said, this will also prohibit the unauthorized recording of the films and ease the process of the licensing procedure.
 
Initiating the discussion on the Bill, Dr. Prashanta Nanda of BJD said, piracy has made a huge loss to the economy. He said, it has caused jobs and financial loss to the film industry. Discussion is underway.
 
When the House was taking up the Bill in the post-lunch session, the Opposition staged a walkout from the House.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

واٹس ایپ پر نئے فیچر کا اضافہ ,نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارف

نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارفٹوئٹر کی حریف ایپلی کیشن تھری ...

مویشی پروری کے لیے ”قرض گارنٹی اسکیم” کا آغاز

اے ایم اینملک میں مویشی پالنا آمدنی کے ساتھ ساتھ روزگار کا بھ ...

قرضوں کا بوجھ اربوں لوگوں کی ترقی میں رکاوٹ

دنیا کی نصف آبادی ایسے ممالک میں رہتی ہے جنہیں صحت و تعلیم کے ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart