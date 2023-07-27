Rajya Sabha takes up Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passing

AMN / NEW DELHI

Rajya Sabha has taken up the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for consideration and passing. The Bill seeks to amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The Bill has a provision to add certain additional certificate categories based on age. Films with an ‘A’ or ‘S’ certificate will require a separate certificate for exhibition on television, or any other media prescribed by the Central Government. The Bill prohibits the unauthorized recording and unauthorized exhibition of films. According to the Bill, attempting an unauthorized recording will also be an offence.





Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur introduced the Bill in the House. He said, the credibility of Indian films increased across the world and the country is producing the highest number of films. Lauding the achievement made by the Indian Films and Documentaries in the Oscar, he said, the film, RRR and the documentary, the Elephant Whisperers have earned laurels for the country on the world stage. Criticizing the Opposition for disrupting the proceedings of the House, the Minister said, the Opposition is against the rising soft power of the country and the Film industry. He said, this Bill will benefit every person associated with the Film industry. Highlighting the merits of this Bill, he said, this will check piracy which is causing huge losses to the Film industry. He said, this will also prohibit the unauthorized recording of the films and ease the process of the licensing procedure.



Initiating the discussion on the Bill, Dr. Prashanta Nanda of BJD said, piracy has made a huge loss to the economy. He said, it has caused jobs and financial loss to the film industry. Discussion is underway.



When the House was taking up the Bill in the post-lunch session, the Opposition staged a walkout from the House.