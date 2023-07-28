इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jul 2023 06:41:12      انڈین آواز
LOK SABHA SPEAKER TO INAUGURATE CPA INDIA REGION CONFERENCE AT SHILLONG

…Staff Reporter
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the 20th Annual Conference of CPA, India Region Zone – III at Shillong, Meghalaya tomorrow.

Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Chief Minister, Meghalaya; Shri Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha; Shri Thomas A Sangma, Speaker, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly; Shri Pasang D Sona, Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and Chairman, CPA India Region Zone – III; Members of Parliament; Members of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and other dignitaries will grace the occasion.

During the Conference, the Delegates will brainstorm on the following topics:

i. Natural Disasters and strategies for management with special reference to North East Region; and

ii. Regional connectivity to bring North-East Region at par with mainland India

The Conference will conclude on 30 July, 2023 with the Valedictory Address of Shri Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Meghalaya.

LOK SABHA SPEAKER TO INAUGURATE NEW BUILDING OF ASSAM LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY AT GUWAHATI

On Sunday, 30 July, 2023, Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla will inaugurate the new building of Assam Legislative Assembly at Guwahati.

Chief Minister of Assam, Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma; Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and AYUSH, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal; Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Shri Biswajit Daimary and other dignitaries will grace the occasion.

