Both Houses of Parliament adjourned for the day amid ruckus over Manipur issue

Both the Houses of Parliament again adjourned for the day following an uproar by the opposition parties on the Manipur violence issue. In the Rajya Sabha when the House met for the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, he has received 47 notices under rule 267 on the situation in Manipur.

Mr. Dhankhar said, he had already admitted short duration discussion over the matter and the government has already expressed its willingness for it.

Members from TMC, Congress and others tried to press their demand to have an immediate discussion on Manipur under rule 267 by suspending all the business of the House. The Chairman expressed displeasure over the conduct of TMC MP Derek O’Brien and later adjourned the House for the day. Earlier, the House gave a farewell to Rajya Sabha MP from Goa Vinay Dinu Tendulkar who is going to retire this month.

In the Lok Sabha when the House met after the first adjournment at 12 Noon, opposition members from Congress, TMC, DMK, JD(U) and others trooped into the well, raising slogans over the Manipur issue. They were demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in the House. Amidst the din, the House passed three legislations.

They are the Mines and the Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2023, the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill 2023, and the National Dental Commission Bill 2023. The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill 2023 was introduced in the House. As pandemonium continued, the Presiding Officer adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier, in the morning, when the House met for the day, Speaker Om Birla tried to run the Question Hour. However, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged upon the Speaker to give his ruling on the No Confidence motion moved by his party. Countering him the Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said, as per the provision, such a motion can be taken up within ten days of its acceptance. He said the government is ready to face the motion. The Speaker urged the members to allow the House to take up the Question Hour. As a noisy scene prevailed, he adjourned the House till noon.