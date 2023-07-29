इंडियन आवाज़     29 Jul 2023 04:03:47      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Uniformity in education and NEP to be implemented soon: PM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the National Education Policy-NEP which is giving education in the vernacular languages is doing real justice to the students by judging them on their merit and talent not on the basis of the language which is an important step towards social justice also.

PM Modi highlighted that education has the power to make the country successful and to change the destiny of the country. He highlighted that education played a vital role to change the 21st-century’s India. He was addressing the valedictory session of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

Underlining the importance of the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, PM Modi said that dialogue is necessary for education and the legacy of discourse and discussion is being carried out by this Shiksha Samagam.

On the occasion of the completion of three years of New Education Policy, PM Modi praised the role of teachers and schools and said that in the last three years, NEP was implemented by them in mission mode. The Prime Minister said that NEP will bring uniformity and very soon national curriculum framework will be implemented very soon. All over the country there will be the same course in all CBSE schools across the country and books are being published in 22 Indian languages.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first installment of 630 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM SHRI Scheme) for 6707 schools. PM Modi also inaugurated the textbooks published in different languages of the country.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on the occasion that the dream of our freedom fighters regarding the education system is being fulfilled by NEP under the leadership of PM Modi. He said that NEP is inclusive, partial and gives recognition to Indian culture.

Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Modi, National Education Policy was launched with a view to groom the youth and prepare them for leading the country in Amrit Kaal. It aims to prepare them for meeting the challenges of the future while keeping them grounded in basic human values. During the three years of its implementation the policy has brought radical transformation in the realms of school, higher and skill education. The two-day programme will provide a platform for academics, policymakers, industry representatives, teachers, and students from schools among others, to share their insights and best practices in implementing the NEP 2020.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

واٹس ایپ پر نئے فیچر کا اضافہ ,نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارف

نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارفٹوئٹر کی حریف ایپلی کیشن تھری ...

مویشی پروری کے لیے ”قرض گارنٹی اسکیم” کا آغاز

اے ایم اینملک میں مویشی پالنا آمدنی کے ساتھ ساتھ روزگار کا بھ ...

قرضوں کا بوجھ اربوں لوگوں کی ترقی میں رکاوٹ

دنیا کی نصف آبادی ایسے ممالک میں رہتی ہے جنہیں صحت و تعلیم کے ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart