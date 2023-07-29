Uniformity in education and NEP to be implemented soon: PM

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the National Education Policy-NEP which is giving education in the vernacular languages is doing real justice to the students by judging them on their merit and talent not on the basis of the language which is an important step towards social justice also.

PM Modi highlighted that education has the power to make the country successful and to change the destiny of the country. He highlighted that education played a vital role to change the 21st-century’s India. He was addressing the valedictory session of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

Underlining the importance of the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, PM Modi said that dialogue is necessary for education and the legacy of discourse and discussion is being carried out by this Shiksha Samagam.

On the occasion of the completion of three years of New Education Policy, PM Modi praised the role of teachers and schools and said that in the last three years, NEP was implemented by them in mission mode. The Prime Minister said that NEP will bring uniformity and very soon national curriculum framework will be implemented very soon. All over the country there will be the same course in all CBSE schools across the country and books are being published in 22 Indian languages.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the first installment of 630 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM SHRI Scheme) for 6707 schools. PM Modi also inaugurated the textbooks published in different languages of the country.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on the occasion that the dream of our freedom fighters regarding the education system is being fulfilled by NEP under the leadership of PM Modi. He said that NEP is inclusive, partial and gives recognition to Indian culture.

Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Modi, National Education Policy was launched with a view to groom the youth and prepare them for leading the country in Amrit Kaal. It aims to prepare them for meeting the challenges of the future while keeping them grounded in basic human values. During the three years of its implementation the policy has brought radical transformation in the realms of school, higher and skill education. The two-day programme will provide a platform for academics, policymakers, industry representatives, teachers, and students from schools among others, to share their insights and best practices in implementing the NEP 2020.