इंडियन आवाज़     28 Jul 2023 08:14:21      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

PM inaugurates Semicon India 2023 conclave in Gujarat

Leave a comment
Published On: By

semiconductor industry has faith in India because of massive talent pool, says PM

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has emerged as a powerful energy conductor for the semiconductor industry of the world today, July 28.

Inaugurating the Semicon India 2023 conclave in Gandhinagar today, he urged global private players to grab the right opportunity to invest in the Indian semiconductor industry. 

Saying that the foundation of the fourth industrial revolution is related to the Indian aspirations, the Prime Minister said, a stable, responsible, reform-oriented-government, expanding infrastructure and technology development, and massive talent pool make India a trusted partner in the global supply chain post pandemic. Reiterating the government’s commitment to create a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem, the Prime Minister said, the government is giving 50 per cent financial assistance to the technology players who wish to set up semiconductor manufacturing in the country.

The government has identified more than 300 educational institutes that will provide academic courses dedicated to the semiconductor sector to create skilled engineers.

The Prime Minister said, the electronic industry in India is growing by leaps and bounds. Electronic manufacturing and exports have also expanded in the country substantially over the past nine years. Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel said, the industry-friendly policies and infrastructure development make Gujarat the best destination for the semiconductor sector. 

Union Minister of IT Ashwini Vaishnav said, considering the vast potential of the semiconductor industry globally, the Government of India has taken steps to promote semiconductor manufacturing in the country. He said the three recent MOUs with the semiconductor giants, will help India to emerge as the semiconductor hub in the days ahead. The three-day conclave is being organized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to showcase India’s semiconductor strategy and development in the field of Semiconductors. Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, was also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

واٹس ایپ پر نئے فیچر کا اضافہ ,نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارف

نئے فیچرز کے ساتھ تھریڈز متعارفٹوئٹر کی حریف ایپلی کیشن تھری ...

مویشی پروری کے لیے ”قرض گارنٹی اسکیم” کا آغاز

اے ایم اینملک میں مویشی پالنا آمدنی کے ساتھ ساتھ روزگار کا بھ ...

قرضوں کا بوجھ اربوں لوگوں کی ترقی میں رکاوٹ

دنیا کی نصف آبادی ایسے ممالک میں رہتی ہے جنہیں صحت و تعلیم کے ...

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart