India lodges strong protest with China over stapled visas to sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh: MEA

Staff Reporter

New Delhi has lodged a strong protest with Beijing over the issuance of stapled visas to some sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh. Briefing media in New Delhi today evening, a spokesperson in Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said, it has come to the Government’s notice that stapled visas were issued to some Indian citizens who were to represent the country at a sporting event in China.

He said, it is unacceptable and India has lodged a strong protest with the Chinese side reiterating its consistent position on the matter. Mr Bagchi said, India reserves the right to suitably respond to such actions. He said, India’s long-standing and consistent position is that there should be no discrimination or differential treatment on the basis of domicile or ethnicity in the visa regime for Indian citizens holding valid Indian passports.