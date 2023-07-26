TECHNOLOGY HAS AN IMPORTANT ROLE IN DEVELOPMENT-ORIENTED GOVERNANCE: LOK SABHA SPEAKER

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that Technology plays an important role in people-centric and development-oriented governance.

Addressing an orientation program for probationary officers of the Indian Forest Service, Indian Information Service and Indian Corporate Law Service, organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) in the Parliament House Complex today, Mr Birla said that the effective use of advanced and innovative technology is must for the nation’s progress.

Mr Birla said that technology solves public issues and provides better results. Emphasizing on good governance, transparency and accountability towards the public, Mr Birla exhorted the officers to perform their duties with complete dedication and sense of service.

Birla observed that the aim of All India Services is to ensure economic development of the nation as well as service to citizens. In the context of the Indian Forest Service, Mr Birla said that it is the responsibility of the officers of this service to preserve the heritage and traditions of the nation’s forest-dwelling communities while safeguarding the rich and diverse forest wealth and biodiversity of India. Expressing the view that the role of the Indian Forest Service is very important in safeguarding the country’s environment through sustainable management, he expressed happiness that India is playing a leading role in climate and environment-related discourse at the international level.

Regarding the Indian Information Service, Mr Birla suggested that members of the service must act as a link between the government and the public by disseminating information about the government’s welfare policies and initiatives. He added that exchange of information has a major role in a democracy, where the Indian Information Service done excellent work. Referring to the role of effective governance in the economic development of the country, Mr Birla said that it is the responsibility of the officers of the Indian Corporate Law Service to make the process of starting companies and running businesses as simple and unhindered as possible. He expressed happiness that the service has played a significant role in maintaining the credibility and strength of the Indian economy.

Mr Birla hoped that this programme will help all the probationary officers to understand the parliamentary system of governance and functioning in India. He suggested that they must study important discussions held in the Parliament including the debates of the Constituent Assembly. He felt that the more the officers study, the more aware they become and understand more seriously the development of Indian parliamentary democracy.

Secretary General of Lok Sabha Mr Utpal Kumar Singh and other senior officers were present on the occasion.