Manipur issue continues to rock both Houses of Parliament

AMN / WEB DESK

The Manipur violence issue continued to disrupt the proceedings in both Houses of Parliament today. In the Lok Sabha, when the House met after second adjournment at 2 PM, the House passed the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023 after a brief discussion amid din.

Members from Congress, TMC, DMK, JD(U) and others continued their protest seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the Manipur violence. As pandemonium continued, the House was adjourned for the day.

Earlier, when the House reassembled after first adjournment at 12 Noon, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved no confidence motion against the government. Six Bills were introduced amidst ruckus. Members from Congress, TMC, DMK, JD(U) and others were in the well, raising slogans over the Manipur issue. As pandemonium continued, the House was adjourned till 2 PM. In the morning when the House assembled for the day, opposition members trooped into the well, raising slogans.

Some BJP members from Rajasthan were seen showing red diary targeting the Ashok Gehlot government alleging corruption in the State. BJP MPs from West Bengal were raising slogans against the TMC government. Speaker Om Birla repeatedly asked for order in the House saying that the House is for discussion, but the protesting members continued with their sloganeering. Amid ruckus, he tried to run the Question Hour but in vain. Later the House was adjourned till 12 Noon.



In the Rajya Sabha, when the House assembled in the post lunch session at 2 PM, members from Congress, TMC, DMK, Aam Aadmi Party, RJD, Left and others again started sloganeering on the Manipur violence issue. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, everyone is ready for discussion on this issue and questioned why the Prime Minister is not ready to make a statement in the House. Soon after Mr. Kharge’s remarks, the opposition parties staged a walk out from the House for the entire day. Later the House passed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 with voice vote. Soon after the House was adjourned for the day.



Earlier, when the House met after the first adjournment at 12 Noon, opposition continued with their protest over the Manipur issue. Amid ruckus, the House took up Question Hour. In the morning, when the House assembled for the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he received several notices under 267 for discussion on the Manipur violence issue. He said the government has already expressed its willingness to hold short duration discussions on the matter. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he was not allowed to speak in the House yesterday. Responding to it, the Chairman clarified that Mr. Kharge mike was not put off. Opposition members started sloganeering. Counter slogans were raised by Treasury bench members. Later, the House was adjourned till 12 Noon.