Rajnath Singh to attend 10th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus in Jakarta

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will attend the 10th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM plus) in Jakarta, Indonesia, from 16th of November to 17th of November, the Ministry of Defence said.



On the sidelines of the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ meet, Singh will also have bilateral meetings with the Defence Ministers of participating countries. During these sessions, the Minister will discuss issues related to defence cooperation.



On the first day of the meeting, the Defence Minister will address the forum on regional and international security issues.



According to the Defence Ministry release, the ADMM is the highest defence consultative and cooperative mechanism in ASEAN.



Since 2017, the ADMM-Plus Ministers have been meeting annually to bolster cooperation amongst ASEAN and the Plus countries. Indonesia is hosting the meeting as it is the chair of ADMM-Plus.