Railways running around 1,700 special trains across India this festival season

Amid the reports of overcrowding in trains, the Railways has said that it is running around 1,700 special trains across India and created record number of 26 lakhs additional berths this festival season

Indian Railways has undertaken a series of initiative this festive season to ensure maximum comfort for the travellers without compromising on quality of service delivery. Around 1700 special trains are being run across India. 26 Lakhs berths have been made available this festive season which is a record number. Elaborate crowd control arrangements have been made at all major and important railway stations, where huge crowds are predicted to reach for travelling to various destinations for celebrating festivals. Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force staff have been deployed at foot-over bridges to regulate crowd smoothly in order to avoid stampede like situation during the heavy rush period.