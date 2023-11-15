PM Modi launches PVTG Development Mission and Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

AMN / RANCHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) Development Mission, a 24,000 crore rupees scheme from Khunti district in Jharkhand. The mission launched on the occasion of third Janjaatiya Gaurav Diwas will benefit 75 PVTGs in 18 states and UTs, living in 22,544 villages in 220 districts having a population of around 28 lakhs.



Mr Modi has also launched ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ to ensure saturation of flagship government schemes. Addressing a function at Khuti the Prime Minister said that Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will inform educate and aware to all beneficiaries. We had also started Gram Swaraj Yojna a few years ago. The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will reach all the villages and ensure benefits of all government schemes reaching to all targeted beneficiaries.



Mr. Modi has also dedicated to nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around 7200 crore rupees in Jharkhand.



Prime Minister also released 15th instalment of PM-KISAN scheme worth over 18,000 crore rupees. The PM-KISAN scheme is one of the world’s largest Direct Benefit Transfer schemes. The financial benefit of six thousand rupees per year in three equal installments is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers across the country through DBT mode. Till now, more than 2.61 lakh crore rupees have been provided to more than eleven crore farmers across the nation.