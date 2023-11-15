Subrat Roy Sahara, the chairman of Sahara Group, passes away in Mumbai

The Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy passed away on Tuesday at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following a prolonged illness. Subrata Roy Sahara was born on June 10, 1948, in Bihar’s Araria, and pursued mechanical engineering at the Government Technical Institute in Gorakhpur

The founder of Sahara Group Subrata Roy, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night at the age of 74 after battling a prolonged illness. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute on Sunday and succumbed to cardiorespiratory arrest due to complications stemming from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes. He is survived by his wife, son, and brother.