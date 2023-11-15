इंडियन आवाज़     15 Nov 2023 01:45:59      انڈین آواز

Subrat Roy Sahara, the chairman of Sahara Group, passes away in Mumbai

The Sahara Group chief Subrata Roy passed away on Tuesday at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following a prolonged illness. Subrata Roy Sahara was born on June 10, 1948, in Bihar’s Araria, and pursued mechanical engineering at the Government Technical Institute in Gorakhpur

The founder of Sahara Group Subrata Roy, passed away in Mumbai on Tuesday night at the age of 74 after battling a prolonged illness. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute on Sunday and succumbed to cardiorespiratory arrest due to complications stemming from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes. He is survived by his wife, son, and brother.

  1. Subrata Roy Sahara was born on June 10, 1948, in Bihar’s Araria, and pursued mechanical engineering at the Government Technical Institute in Gorakhpur. His entrepreneurial journey began in Gorakhpur, where he initiated his business endeavours. He later took charge of Sahara Finance, originally a chit-fund company in 1976. By 1978, he successfully transformed it into Sahara India Pariwar, a prominent conglomerate in India.
  2. Subrata Roy managed to expand the empire encompassing diverse sectors like finance, real estate, media, and hospitality. Sahara India Pariwar oversaw numerous ventures including Aamby Valley City, Sahara Movie Studios, Air Sahara, Uttar Pradesh Wizards, and Filmy, among others. The conglomerate ventured into finance, real estate, infrastructure, housing, media, entertainment, tourism, and hospitality. Their projects ranged from housing developments to organising large-scale events.
  3. The Sahara group made its foray into media with Rashtriya Sahara, a Hindi newspaper launched in 1992. Later, they expanded their presence in the television industry with Sahara TV, subsequently rebranded as Sahara One.
  4. Awards and Recognitions: Subrata Roy garnered accolades such as the Businessmen of the Year Award and the Best Industrialist Award in 2002. He was honoured with the Vishisht Rashtriya Udaan Samman in 2010 by a leading publication, Vocational Award for Excellence in 2010 by Rotary International, Karmaveer Samman in 1995, Udyam Shree in 1994, Baba-E-Rozgar Award in 1992, and the National Citizen Award in 2001. In 2012, he was recognised as one of India’s 10 most influential businessmen by India Today magazine.

خبرنامہ

سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے انتقال کر گئے۔

سہارا گروپ کے بانی سبرت رائے طویل علالت سے لڑنے کے بعد منگل ک ...

“فلسطینی ریاست کا حقیقی وجود انتہائی اہم ہے “

فلسطینی پناہ گزینوں کے لیے اقوام متحدہ کے امدادی ادارے (انرا) ...

خواتین اور اسلام: امینہ محمد کا تعلیم، خودمختاری، اور امن پر اصرار

اقوام متحدہ کی نائب سیکرٹری جنرل امینہ محمد نے کہا ہے کہ اگرچ ...

