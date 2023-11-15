इंडियन आवाज़     15 Nov 2023 06:34:17      انڈین آواز

J&K: 36 killed as bus falls into gorge in Doda district

J-K: 5 killed as bus rolls down gorge in Doda village

At least 36 people died and 19 got injured, after a bus, travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu, plunged into a gorge in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. 6 injured are in serious condition.

The bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300 feet gorge near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway. The ill-fated bus bearing registration number JK02CN-6555. Deputy Commissioner Doda, Harvinder Singh confirmed from the spot about the unfortunate death of 36 persons and 19 injured. The injured are being shifted to Government Medical College Doda and Government Medical College Jammu as per the requirement.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on X that he is extremely pained by the loss of lives in the tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. He conveyed heartfelt condolences to bereaved families & wished for speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. He directed Divisional Commissioner & District Administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said on X that all possible help is being provided. He extended sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Dr Singh also said a helicopter service was being arranged to airlift the injured. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also condoled the deaths in a post on X.

