ICC WORLD CUP: INDIA BEAT NEW ZEALAND, MAKE PLACE IN FINAL ; SHAMI TAKES 7 WKT

India exhibted yet another commanding as it

defeated New Zealand by 70 runs to storm into the final of the ICC men’s ODI World Cup

Brillant centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer powered the team to an imposing 397/4 in the first semi-final in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Kohli created history by becoming the first man to complete 50 ODI centuries, while Shreyas blasted his hundred off just 67 balls, allowing India to put up the highest total ever in a World Cup knockout game. Tim Southee scored an unwanted century himself, finishing with 100/3, but in the end, India were all over the Black Caps for the first half-of the match. Shubman Gill had to retired hurt on 79 although he returned in the last over. And as always, Rohit Sharma gave India an explosive start after winning the toss and opting to bat on a belter of a pitch.New Zealand then got off to a steady start, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struggling to get their lines and lengths in the first five overs. However, Mohammed Shami got the breakthrough with his first ball of the mtach and then dismissed Rachin Ravindra in his very next over. Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell then restablised the Kiwi innings and have stitched a 150-plus stand for the third wicket. Both the batters completed their half-centuries before Williamson was dropped by Shami on 52.However, the bowler redeemed himself as the game progressed and provided India with a double blow. He first removed Williamson for 69(73) and then trapped Tom Latham LBW for 0(2). Mitchell, who has already slammed a ton, then held fort with Glenn Phillips and added over 50 runs for the fifth wicket. Bumrah then got rid of Phillips for 41(33) in the 43rd over, and Kuldeep Yadav removed Mark Chapman in the next over.Mohammed Shami then dented New Zealand’s hopes completely as he removed Daryl Mitchell for 134(119) in the 46th over, also taking his wicket tally to five.