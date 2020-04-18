Rajnath appreciates measures taken by RBI

AMN / NEW DELHI
Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh today interacted with the Group of Ministers on the COVID-19 situation. In a tweet, Mr. Rajnath said, the meeting discussed the ways to mitigate the hardships faced by the people and the role of Ministries in providing relief to people. He said, the guidelines to allow limited activities and the measures announced by Reserve Bank of India were also appreciated.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Human Resource and Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Consumer Affairs Minister, Food and Public Distribution, Ram Vilas Paswan were among those who participated in the meeting.