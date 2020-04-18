PM Modi appreciates efforts and steps taken to curb COVID-19 pandemic

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the efforts and steps of the various government agencies for serving the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Modi gave kudos to all those working round the clock to ensure country’s energy need. He said, government is committed to help dynamic small and medium businesses and is ensuring all possible assistance to those who need it. Mr. Modi said, he is proud of the Indian Railways team which is continuously helping citizens in this crucial hour.

The Prime Minister said, the world is fighting COVID-19 together and humanity will surely overcome this pandemic.