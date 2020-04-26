Rajasthan, UP, MP working for bringing back stranded workers from other states

File photo

Rajasthan Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh Governments have started process to bring back their stranded labourers in different parts following some relaxation in the guidelines of union Ministry of Home Affairs.

This is expected to bring some respite to the labourers stranded in different parts for the last 33 days due to nationwide lock down in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Rajasthan government has stepped up efforts to bring back the Rajasthani migrants from various states. Government is also trying to send back laborers and other persons who are living in temporary shelters in different districts of the state due to lock down. Mutual consent is being made between various states and this work will be done in a phased manner. The migrants who want to return to the state will have to register through helpline number, e-Mitra portal or e-Mitra app. After this, the government will get consent from the concerned state government. As per the number of registered migrants, arrangements will be made to send them back to their homes as per the scheduled date and time. The persons who want to travel through their vehicle have to mention while registering.

The medical department has been instructed to make arrangements for screening, the transport department has directed to arrange buses and the administration to make arrangements for temporary accommodation and food at the state borders. The state government has said that strict action will be taken against the violators of the rules.

Uttar Pradesh government has begun bringing back State’s native workers stranded elsewhere in the country and has ensured the return of 2,224 of them in the first phase, as per a senior official. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued directions to bring back labourers belonging to UP from other states in a phased manner. Additional Chief Secretary of Home and Information Awanish Awasthi said, the first batch of workers was brought back in 82 buses from Haryana yesterday, and 11,000 workers will return today.

In Madhya Pradesh, labourers stranded in other states have started returning to the state. Apart from this, labourers of other states stranded in Madhya Pradesh are also being sent back to their respective states. Labourers of Madhya Pradesh working in Jaipur and other cities have started coming from Rajasthan. 2400 labourers from Gujarat have left for Madhya Pradesh in 98 buses. Workers from other states will also be return soon.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the government has started the work of bringing back the labourers of Madhya Pradesh stranded in other states by buses. The state government have already spoken to the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Officials also informed that work is being done to bring the stranded labourers in other districts to their home districts and villages within the state.