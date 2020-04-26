Latest News

Manipur Police intensify drive against lockdown violators after relaxation

AMN

After certain relaxation on lockdown restriction was announced on 20th April in Manipur, State Police has intensified crack down on violators of lockdown as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

Manipur has been declared 2nd COVID-19 free state in the country and State government has decided to relax some activities from lockdown restriction till 3rd May. Normal life is slowly returning back in the State and the police has increased drive against those who violate the curfew and persons not wearing face mask in public area and maintaining social distancing to prevent the spread of virus.

According to the press releases issued by Manipur Police, 4,749 lockdown violators along with 3749 vehicles were detained from 21st April to 26th April, 2020. Police Department also collected total amount of Rs. 5,38,540/- as fine from these violators during the period.

The availability of curfew pass for those who came out during the curfew is being checked thoroughly in most of the police picket. Police also checks whether he/she is following the guidelines and SOPs which are to be followed during the relaxation. The intensified steps have been taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

