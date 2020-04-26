Number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 274 in Bihar

AMN

Number of COVID-19 positive cases has risen to 274 with reporting of 23 new cases in Bihar. Eleven persons were discharged from hospitals today taking total number of cured patients to 56.

223 positive patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Twelve migrant labourers were found positive. Door to door survey throughout the state is underway to detect positive cases. Over 73 lakh houses have so far been surveyed. Five positive cases were detected during survey. Symptoms were diagnosed in over 2,000 persons and sample of about 1,900 were taken for further investigation.