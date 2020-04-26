COVID 19 in Gujarat: Number of cases rise to 3,071

With 256 new cases reported in last 24 hrs, total number of COVID-19 caes rises to 3,071 in Gujarat. Briefing the media persons at Gandhinagar, the Principal Health Secretary Dr. Jayanti Ravi said that 133 patients have died so far, while 282 patients have been cured and discharged from the various hospitals. She said that the conditions of 2,626 patients are stable while 30 patients are on ventilators.

Dr. Ravi said that 10500 beds are available in 61 dedicated COVID special hospitals in the state. She said that the state has adequate stocks of Hydroxy Chloroquine and Azithromycin medicines, N95 and 3 layer masks and PPE kits. 1061 ventilators are available in Government hospitals while 17 ventilators available in private hospitals. Order for one thousand more ventilators has also been placed.



Quoting official sources, The state government has withdrawn the permission of opening of small shops and businesses from Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot city. Earlier, it was permitted in outside the COVID-19 containment areas of the state, but after the meeting with Municipal Commissioners, District Collectors and associations of shop and business owners, it was decided not to open the shops and small business till 3rd May in these areas.