82 COVID-19 positive patients found in Jharkhand so far

AMN

A total of 82 COVID-19 positive patients have been found from 10 districts out of 24 in Jharkhand, with addition of two more districts in the list. 15 new patients were confirmed today from Ranchi.

All new positives hail from different localities of the state capital and not from the hotspot containment area of Hindpiri in Ranchi. Positive patients have been reported from new areas across the state.

Ranchi Sadar Hospital nurse who helped in the delivery of a Corona positive woman few days ago has also been tested positive.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand High Court has asked the state government to submit a detailed plan of accommodating the stranded and migrant labourers who will return to the state after the Lockdown ends on 3rd of May.

Presently, 13 patients have recovered from the viral infection. Medical tests samples of 2 patients from Dhanbad have also been found negative, which may be released once their third tests also comes negative. Three people have died due to novel Coronavirus infection in the state.