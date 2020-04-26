Latest News

Neighborhood shops open in non-hotspot zones in many states

WEB DESK

Local shops have strated doing business in rural and urban areas of the country following Centre’s order permitting registered neighbourhood and standalone shops to open amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

The Home Ministry order, which came late Friday night, came as a reprieve to public at large. However, market complexes within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities are closed.

Standalone shops, including those selling garments, mobile phones, hardware and stationery items have been allowed to open. However those located in market places, malls and COVID-19 hotspots amd containment zones will continue to remain shut.

These shops are to have only 50 per cent of the workforce, and it is mandatory to wear masks and follow social distancing norms. Meanwhile, restaurants, salons and barber shops remain closed as they render services and the relaxations only pertain to shops selling items.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said Centre’s decision to open certain shops will be implemented in the National Capital too. However, no relief will be granted to COVID-19 containment zones.

Gujarat government has also allowed standalone shops to operate across the state from today, except in areas declared cluster containment zones by local authorities. Some states including Assam have yet to take a call on Home Ministry’s order.

