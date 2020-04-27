Latest News

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Apr 2020 12:57:44      انڈین آواز
Over 684 tons of essentials, medicines delivered by Air Cargo during lockdown

AMN / NEW DELHI

Over 684 tons of essential and medical cargo have been delivered across the country under Lifeline Udan during COVID-19 lockdown. Lifeline Udan’ flights are being operated by Civil Aviation Ministry to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country to support India’s war against COVID-19.

Lifeline Udan flights have covered over three lakh 76 thousand kilometre of aerial distance to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country. 383 flights have been operated under Lifeline Udan by Air India, Alliance Air, Indian Air Force and private carriers.

Helicopter services including Pawan Hans limited have been operating in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, islands and North East region transporting critical medical cargo and patients. Pawan Hans have carried around two tons of cargo covering a distance of over six thousand kilometres.

Domestic cargo operators SpiceJet, Blue Dart and Indigo are operating cargo flights on a commercial basis. Bulk of the cargo comprises products like medical equipment, testing kits, Personal protective equipment, masks and gloves.

Hema Malini urges citizens to follow govt orders in lockdown

Says Aapka kuch farz banta hai ki nahin? Bollywood actress Hema Malini on Wednesday urged the citiz ...

By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

