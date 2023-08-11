इंडियन आवाज़     11 Aug 2023 05:45:03      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi, says Cracking jokes while Manipur burning doesn’t suit PM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that PM Narendra Modi didi not want the douse the fire in Maipur and this is the truth of Manipur. In a media interaction in New Delhi, a day after PM Modi’s reply to the no-confidence motion in Parliament which the NDA won Rahul said: “I heard PM Modi speaking in Parliament. He was cracking jokes, laughing with NDA MPs sloganeering. It does not behove a prime minister”.

“I have been in politics for the last 19 years. I have been to all states. But have not seen what we witnessed in Manipur. Perhaps, I should say it now. When I went to the Meitei area, we were told not to bring any Kuki as part of our security. We were told that Kukis would be killed if there is any Kuki in the Meitei area. And similar was the situation in the Kuki area. So, Manipur has been divided into Kuki and Meitei. Manipur does not exist as a state. This is what I said in Parliament,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi has multiple instruments in his hand to control the situation in Manipur but he is not doing it. Instead, he is laughing in Parliament; he could have gone to Manipur, talk to the communities, Rahul Gandhi said.

“When a person becomes PM, he should not speak like a petty politician. It’s tragic to watch PM Modi speak for 2 hours on the Congress, opposition. It doesn’t do justice to his position…The only conclusion I want to draw is that the PM has tools in hand but for some reasons, he refuses to use them..There are clear reasons why PM is not going to Manipur,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“I am not seeking Army’s intervention. All I am saying is that Army can stop this nonsense in two days. It is not my position to say which tool PM Modi will use” Rahul Gandhi said

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سیاست اخبار کے مینیجنگ ایڈیٹر ظہیر الدین علی خان کا اِنتقال

یہ خبر  انتہائی رنج و غم اور افسوس کے ساتھ سنی جائیگی کے ج ...

آبگلہ ایک اور بزرگ ہستی سے محروم 

(الحاج  معین الدین  ( محمد  کا انتقال  پر ملال 5 گی ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے سروے پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصلہ افسوسناک۔مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ

نئی دہلی 5, اگست 2023گیان واپی مسجد معاملہ پر سپریم کورٹ کا فیصل ...

MARQUEE

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO releases Moon’s video as seen from Chandrayaan-3

WEB DESK A day after Chandrayaan-3 entered the lunar orbit, the ISRO on Sunday released a video of the Moon ...

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

@Powered By: Logicsart