CPI condemns Govt move to replace CJI from selection committee to appoint Chief Election Commissioner

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India issued the following statement today (on August 11, 2023):

The National Secretariat of Communist Party of India condemns the move by Union government to replace the Chief Justice of India from selection committee to appoint Chief Election Commissioner.

The CPI is of the view that this is a brazen attack on democratic functioning of the Election Commission and on its independence as guaranteed by the Constitution.

In a controversial move, the Union Government on Thursday introduced a Bill removing the Chief Justice of India (CJI) from a three-member panel to select the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners. Instead of the CJI, the three-member panel, when formed, would consist of a Cabinet Minister besides the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, and the Prime Minister, who would head it.