इंडियन आवाज़     16 Dec 2023 09:13:00      انڈین آواز

Raghav Chadha to be AAP party leader in RS, replaces Sanjay Singh

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha will be the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha replacing Sanjay Singh, who is currently in jail. According to sources in a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, the AAP party leadership has said that in the absence of Sanjay Singh, who has “health issues”, Raghav Chadha will henceforth be the party’s leader in the upper house.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh is currently behind bars in the Delhi liquor policy case. Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed that a letter has been received from the AAP regarding appointing Chadha as its floor leader.

The letter is with the RS Secretary General for implementation. Chadha is one of the youngest members of Rajya Sabha. The AAP has a total of 10 MPs in the Upper House currently. The AAP has the fourth largest strength in Rajya Sabha after the BJP, the Congress and the TMC.

