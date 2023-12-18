A total of 78 MPs have been suspended from the Parliament

These include 33 MPs from the Lok Sabha and 45 MPs from the Rajya Sabha

By Nirendra Dev / New Delhi

Rajya Sabha members suspended

In Rajya Sabha, 45 MPs of Opposition parties have been suspended from the House for their unruly behavior and protest over the breach of security in Lok Sabha. Of them, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended 34 Opposition members for the remaining part of the winter session of the House whereas 11 MPs have been suspended till the submission of the report of the Privilege Committee of the House.



After the third adjournment when the House met at 4.30 PM, the Chairman named Opposition members and said they had shown utter disregard to the House by shouting slogans and displaying placards. With the permission of the Chairman, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved the motion in the House in this regard.



Mr Goyal first moved the motion for suspension of 34 members from Congress, JD(U), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha including Jai Ram Ramesh, Pramod Tiwari, Syed Nashir Hussain, KC Venugopal, Rajani Patil, Imran Pratapgarhi, Ranjeet Ranjan, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, Ram Nath Thakur, Ram Gopal Yadav, Prof Manoj Jha and Mahua Maji. The motion was adopted by voice vote leading to the suspension of these members from the House.



After that, the House also adopted the motion to suspend and refer the issue of conduct and unruly behavior of 11 other Opposition MPs of Congress, CPI, and CPM to the Privilege Committee of the House. These MPs will remain suspended from the Upper House till the submission of the report of the committee. These 11 suspended opposition members include John Brittas, Kumar Ketkar, Rajmani Patel, Neeraj Dangi, L. Hanumanthaiah, Binoy Viswam, Mohammed Abdulla. After that the Chairman adjourned the House for the day.

Lok Sabha on Monday adopted resolution suspending 33 opposition members, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, from House for remainder of the Winter Session.

This comes after continuous protests by opposition members over the recent Parliament security breach and demands for a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter.

Congress floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury later said: “All leaders, including me, have been suspended. We have been demanding for days to reinstate our MPs who were suspended earlier and that the Home Minister come to the House and give a statement (on Parliament security breach).”

He added, “Today, the government has reached the heights of tyranny.”



Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday denied links between the decision of the House to suspend some members and Parliament security breach incident.



“The suspension of the members is purely to uphold the sanctity of the House,” Om Birla said.



While 31 of them were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session, three were suspended pending the report of the Privileges Committee. The three – K Jayakumar, Vijay Vasanth and Abdul Khaleque – had climbed on the Speaker’s podium to raise slogans.



The proposal for the suspension of these MPs was presented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi in the House. It was later adopted by a voice vote.



In view of the protests by opposition MPs over the Parliament security breach, Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day.



Notably, on December 14, a day after the Parliament security breach, 13 Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP were suspended for “unruly conduct” in Parliament.

Manickam Tagore, Kanimozhi, PR Natrajan, VK Sreekandan, Benny Bahanan, K Subramanyam, S Venkatesan, and Mohammad Jawed are among the Parliament members who were suspended from the Lok Sabha. Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien is the lone MP suspended from the Rajya Sabha.