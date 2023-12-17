PM Modi expresses concern on Parliament security breach

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deep concern over the Parliament security breach calling it a serious matter. The Prime Minister, in an interview with a Hindi newspaper, urged political parties to refrain from politicising the issue as it is a matter of national security.

Mr Modi said that the Speaker of Lok Sabha has ordered an investigation and the conspiracy will be exposed. Prime Minister Modi, calling the Parliament security breach unfortunate and worrisome, said the investigative agencies are conducting a thorough investigation. He said a deep investigation of the breach is needed to find a solution so that it cannot happen again.



The Prime Minister said it is important to know the intentions of the accused and the elements active behind the incident. Mr. Modi also appealed to the Opposition parties to play a constructive role in Parliament as proceedings of both Houses have been adjourned in the last two days of the current session over the issue.



Earlier, in a meeting on Thursday, the Prime Minister had directed senior Ministers to treat the security breach in Lok Sabha with utmost seriousness. He cautioned against politicising the issue and urged to take collective precautionary measures to avoid such security breaches in future.



The security breach in Parliament occurred on Wednesday when two intruders entered Lok Sabha from the visitors’ gallery releasing yellow smoke from canisters.