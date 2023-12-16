Lok Sabha Speaker: There is no link between suspension of MPs and incident of December 13

Staff Reporter

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla today termed as unfortunate that some MPs and political parties are linking the decision of the House to suspend some members from the service of the House to the incident which occurred on 13th December.

He stated that there is no association between the suspension of members and the incident. He pointed out that the suspension of members is purely to uphold the sanctity of the House. He said that he expects all members to give primacy to the dignity and decorum of the House.

Om Birla said that a high-level Inquiry Committee has been constituted for an in-depth investigation of the incident that took place inside the House on 13th December. In a letter to all the MPs over the Parliament security breach matter, Mr Birla said that the Committee has started working and its report will soon be shared with the House. He added that he has also constituted a High Powered Committee which will review various aspects of security in the Parliament Complex and formulate a concrete action plan to ensure that such incidents do not recur.



The Speaker said that security in Parliament House Estate comes under the jurisdiction of the Parliament and it is the Parliament’s responsibility to formulate detailed action plan on security measures in accordance with MPs’ suggestions. He added that its implementation is also the responsibility of Parliament.



